Teatime, flowers, and more to celebrate the moms of the world in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Happy Mother's Day from all of us at NewsChannel 5!

Looking for a way to celebrate your mom? Nashville has plenty of fun things to do.

Mothers Day Mad Hatter Tea

Noelle in Nashville is offering Mother's Day tea! It's from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — all you have to do is reserve a spot online.

Mothers Day celebration at the Nashville Zoo

The Zoo is offering free flowers to moms at the exit, as well as performances from the opera at 11:00, 12:30, 1:30 and 3:00 p.m. at Festival Field. There's a tiger at the Crossroads exhibit who just became a mom, too.

Mothers Day Summer Annuals Plant Sale at Cheekwood

During Cheekwood Estate and Garden's open hours, you can visit the Bradford Robertson Color Garden and see begonia, lantana, canna and other flowers — then take home repeats of your favorites! They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and you can buy tickets at the entrance or reserve them online.

Moms Climb Free at The Adventure Park

Spend three hours climbing in the trees with your mom at this event! You can buy one ticket and get one free for mom on Mother's Day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — all you have to do is book your tickets and show up!