Teddy bears for kids: Selected First Motorcycle Club gives back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Selected First Motorcycle Club held a Teddy Bear Drive during their family picnic to collect teddy bears for children.

They received over 250 bears from the community.

Mike Riddle, otherwise known as "Easy," organized the drive.

The team drove to Monroe Carroll Children's Hospital in Nashville on October 15th to deliver the bears to children.

"I want to thank each and every one of the clubs and friends and family that donated bears to our cause. If there's anything that Selected first can ever do to be a part of you all's fundraisers or anything, let us know and we will be glad to help you out," Easy said.