Nashville Zoo holds Teddy Bear Clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the years, a Nashville Zoo event has grown into a beloved tradition for families. When we heard about it, we had to see it too.

There are more than 3,700 animals at the Nashville Zoo. Most of them are treated in the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

"The laboratory portion is going to be done in this room," said Dr. Heather Schwartz of the Nashville Zoo.

Dr. Heather Schwartz stood alongside Heather Thieling.

Even treating so many animals already at the zoo, the Heathers were now inviting even more animals in over the weekend.

"This is Ensworth?" Dr. Heather Schwartz asked a boy holding a stuffed tiger. "He is a cute tiger. May I see him and check him out? Thank you! Does he have a booboo?"

The boy nodded.

"I'm going to check his heart and make sure he is a-ok."

This is an idea of the Heathers that began about ten years ago; The Teddy Bear Clinic. The event this year was presented by Swauger & Suiter Pediatric Dentistry.

Children walked into the building, all carrying their stuffed animals. Though, notably, not all the patients were bears.

"Al!" said one boy, introducing his stuffed animal.

"Al the Alligator!" said his mom.

There were stuffed hammerhead sharks, giraffes, Sonic the Hedgehogs.

"We've seen Spider-Man," said Dr. Heather Schwartz. "We've seen zombies. They can just hand the heart out for you to listen to."

Well. You know. Zombies need check-ups too.

Since the Heathers started this, the Teddy Bear Clinic has grown. About a hundred volunteers made it happen this year.

"Over this weekend, we'll probably have about a thousand patients," said Heather Thieling.

Starry the Sparkly Bear had a broken arm.

"Now, this needs to stay about six weeks," Dr. Heather Schwartz explained to a girl, wrapping Starry's arm. "It's a long time for the bones to heal."

The Heathers said there are some very good reasons to hold this each year.

"I hope they feel a little less nervous when they think of doctors," Dr. Heather Schwartz said. "It's not scary."

"Does Olivia need any medicine today?" Heather Thieling asked a little girl about her bear.

She nodded.

A day like this might also be inspiration.

"Do you want to be a vet?" Dr. Heather Schwartz asked a girl.

She nodded.

"Love it! Future vet!"

Good things happen when Heathers unite.

The Teddy Bear Clinic has wrapped up for this year, but look out for dates for next year's event. The two day weekend event was completely booked up this year.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.