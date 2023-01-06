Watch Now
News

Actions

Teen accused of vehicular homicide critically injured in shooting

Kevion Larquez Davis mug for web.jpeg
MNPD
Kevion Larquez Davis
Kevion Larquez Davis mug for web.jpeg
James Anthony Webster mug for web.jpeg
Posted at 11:00 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 00:00:27-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have identified the suspect of a shooting on 25th Avenue North Wednesday night who critically injured a teen male outside Resha's Market.

Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, is wanted for multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting 18-year-old James Anthony Webster multiple times in the 700 block of 25th Avenue North just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, says Metro police.

Davis fired 15 rounds at Webster as he was walking out of Resha's Market and ran from the scene. Webster drove himself to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in a black Honda Civic that was stolen in October. Metro police say they found a semi-automatic pistol loaded with eight rounds inside the vehicle.

Webster had been a fugitive for months after a fatal car collision last year on June 26 where he struck a Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street, killing 41-year-old Lasundra Rice. Rice was being driven by her husband when Webster hit them in a stolen Hyundai Genesis driving over 90 miles per hour, says Metro police.

Webster, who ran from the crash scene, will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.

Davis is considered a dangerous threat to the community, says Metro police. Anyone who knows his location is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The motive for this shooting remains under investigation.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap