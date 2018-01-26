Teen Appears In Court On Multiple Charges Following AMBER Alert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The 15-year-old believed to be involved in the murder of a gas station clerk appeared before a judge in a Davidson County court.

Trinity Quinn was charged with aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft charges. An AMBER Alert was issued for Quinn after she was reported missing.

She was found with 28-year-old Daniel Clark, who led police on a chase and allegedly shot and killed a gas station clerk.

Quinn was said to have a crush on Clark, but police said he used her feelings to manipulate her.

"I mean he was 28. she was 14. When he started this relationship with her, she wasn't making good decisions and he was making all of the decisions," said defense attorney Dwight Scott. "She wasn't making the decisions. He was making the decisions on what to do."

The judge heard from several witnesses and is expected to decide if Quinn should be tried as an adult in a few weeks.