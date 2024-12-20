Teen arrested, accused of killing girl outside a nightclub earlier this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager is facing charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Ashley Dominguez outside a nightclub earlier this month.

MNPD says it was with coordination between the Homicide Unit, TITANS Unit detective, MNPD Community Safety Center operators and Clarksville Police.

15-year-old Yariel Sandoval was arrested in Clarksville Wednesday night on several outstanding warrants, including criminal homicide.

Back on December 1st, police say Dominguez was sitting in a car outside of that club on Murfreesboro Pike when someone opened fire.

She was sitting in the backseat and was shot killed. Two other women were hurt.

During the investigation, witnesses reported there was a heated argument before the shots were fired.

MNPD says video of the shooting helped lead to Sandoval's arrest.

Police say more people could be involved.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.