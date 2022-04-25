Teen arrested for arson in Rutherford County fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Fire Rescue made an arson arrest earlier today in connection to a mobile home fire off Franklin Road.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate and determined the fire was intentionally set.

RCFR said surveillance footage obtained from a nearby business provided leads for investigators who then began tracking down suspects. With the assistance of RCSO patrol deputies, RCFR identified three potential suspects and ultimately charged 18-year-old Gabriel Gentry of Rutherford County with arson.

RCSO located Gentry on Saturday, April 23 in Cannon County and booked him into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.