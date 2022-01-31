Teen arrested for bringing gun to Kenwood High School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student was arrested last Thursday after Kenwood High School resource officers recovered a firearm from the teen's vehicle.

Kenwood High School officials suspected that 18-year-old Deonta Deshawn Williams was in the possession of marijuana. School resource officers were searching Williams' vehicle for marijuana when they discovered the gun.

The firearm, a magazine, and 13 rounds of ammunition were immediately taken into possession by school resource officers. The officers also took marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Montgomery County Sheriffs Office Deonta Deshawn Williams

No threat of violence was made against the school.

Williams has been charged with firearm possession during a dangerous felony, weapons on school property, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $40,000.