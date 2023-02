NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen has been arrested after making a false bomb threat Wednesday.

Metro Police say that a 15-year-old boy made a false bomb threat toward a Park Avenue church near his home.

Officials inspected the area around the church and found no explosives.

During the investigation, the teen told officers that he was making prank calls.

The teen has been charged with a felony for making a false report of an emergency.