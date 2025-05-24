Teen arrested for threatening violence at Shelbyville carnival

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Shelbyville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old on Friday afternoon for allegedly making a shooting threat online against the Madison Street Carnival.

Investigators say the teen was involved in a shooting at the same event last year that sent one man to the hospital. Another suspect in that shooting, Cameron Fite, was charged with aggravated assault. His court case is ongoing.

