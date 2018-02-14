LIVINGSTON, Tn. - The Chief of the Livingston Police Department wants to assure parents that Livingston Academy High school is safe for their kids, after a teenager was arrested for making a threat.
According to investigators, the 16-year-old boy was part of a conversation about whether teachers could bring guns to school when he made a concerning comment. A school resource officer interviewed students, staff, and the suspect and decided to charge the teen.
"We take the safety of our schools and our children very seriously…in this case there were comments made that caused us to be concerned….we are well aware the public is concerned… we are dealing with the situation," Chief Greg Etheredge said in a Facebook post. "We believe at this time there is no known credible threat to our schools or children."
The teenager, whose name has not been released, is in custody at the Putnam County Juvenile Detention Center until a court hearing later this week.
The police department said it would have extra officers patrolling the campus Wednesday.