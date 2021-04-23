Teen arrested in Murfreesboro drive-by shooting, pursuit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Murfreesboro. Police said one of the bullets was inches away from striking a one-year-old in the back of a car.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday near Foxdale Drive and Bartway Drive.

Murfreesboro police said the victims were at a residence on Foxdale Drive to buy a lawnmower when two people in a black truck pulled up next to them. Someone inside opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times.

Police said none of the three victims were injured. The victims followed the suspect’s vehicle and gave 911 a description and the license plate number. Police later spotted the truck and tried to pull it over, but the driver kept going.

Officers arrested the teen suspect on Thursday morning. He’s facing several charges, including three counts of aggravated assault, felony evading and theft over $10,000.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. The other person in the truck has yet to be identified.