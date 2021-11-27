Teenager arrested in rash of robberies around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenage male has been arrested following a series of robberies for which the Metro Nashville Police Department says he was responsible.

Ali Hassan, 15, was arrested Friday night during the execution of a search warrant.

Hassan faces six charges in three recent robberies. One robbery took place at 4 Academy Place from November 1, another happened at 105 South 17th Street from November 23 and the third was at 8 Mcferrin Avenue on November 24.

The juvenile had already been charged with an aggravated robbery on October 10.

In each incident, Hassan pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victims, demanding phones and wallets.

During their search warrant execution last night, detective interviewed Hassan and found two stolen handguns.