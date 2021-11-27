Watch
News

Actions

Teenager arrested in rash of robberies around Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 11:18 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 12:24:23-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenage male has been arrested following a series of robberies for which the Metro Nashville Police Department says he was responsible.

Ali Hassan, 15, was arrested Friday night during the execution of a search warrant.

Hassan faces six charges in three recent robberies. One robbery took place at 4 Academy Place from November 1, another happened at 105 South 17th Street from November 23 and the third was at 8 Mcferrin Avenue on November 24.

The juvenile had already been charged with an aggravated robbery on October 10.

In each incident, Hassan pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victims, demanding phones and wallets.

During their search warrant execution last night, detective interviewed Hassan and found two stolen handguns.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap