Teen arrested in shooting of valet outside Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a valet employee on December 5.

According to investigators, the 26-year-old valet was helping someone get to their car outside the hotel when the encounter happened. As the employee walked away, detectives say the teenager — who was driving a Kia Optima — called out to him, telling him he was in the roadway.

Authorities said the two spoke briefly. Investigators say the teen then pulled out a gun and shot the valet in the thigh before leaving the area.

The injured employee survived.

Police arrested the 16-year-old Monday night. He is now facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.