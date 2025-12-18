Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Teen arrested in shooting of valet outside Nashville hotel

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a valet employee on December 5.

According to investigators, the 26-year-old valet was helping someone get to their car outside the hotel when the encounter happened. As the employee walked away, detectives say the teenager — who was driving a Kia Optima — called out to him, telling him he was in the roadway.

Authorities said the two spoke briefly. Investigators say the teen then pulled out a gun and shot the valet in the thigh before leaving the area.

The injured employee survived.

Police arrested the 16-year-old Monday night. He is now facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Autistic teen creates coloring book to benefit animals, Nashville Zoo

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, here's a cool idea from an autistic teen to help benefit the Nashville Zoo. I had a chance to see some of Will Woods' work as a judge for Bellevue's Holidays in the Vue Christmas parade.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.