Teen authors bill outlining Foster Child Bill of Rights, testifying for passage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is one of dozens of states without a Bill of Rights to protect foster children, and that could soon change.

I spoke with the teenager who wrote the bill herself and is pushing for passage.

“My name is Ella Brinen. I’m 19, and I aged out of foster care a little over a year ago. I wrote this bill,” she said.

Ella testified in front of a Senate Judiciary Committee for the first time. In drafting the bill, she drew on years of experience.

“I was going through the process of transitioning out of custody and everything went wrong. I was like do foster kids even have rights,” said Brinen.

Twenty days before she turned 18, Ella wrote her bill.

She wrote memories of the fears to report a bug infestation at her foster parents' home and from her experiences struggling to secure documents from adults — like her birth certificate.

“I did not fair well in the system,” said Ella.

That's why she's pushing to pass a bill of rights for foster children.

If passed, it would become law for children to receive an education, care, treatment, and live in a safe home free of abuse and pests.

“This bill makes crystal clear what these rights are, so if there is a violation, and it is someone in the system, we know that they were aware that can’t be an excuse we use anymore,” said Ella.

With heels packed inside her bag, Ella takes a spot at the back prepared for a second day of testimony.

“I’ve been so, so nervous. I care so much about this,” she said. “I think being a foster kid is waiting for the other shoe to drop — like this is going well but it’s not going well for very long. So I’m very hopeful, but I also don’t wanna celebrate yet.”

She wears a reminder of who she’s doing this for right on her wrist.

“My foster siblings are my biggest hype people. They can’t be with me today, so they made me bracelets. They’re the best,” she said. “They deserve so much better they do every child in DCS custody deserves better than what they’re getting,” said Ella.

The bill passed unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ella said DCS is on board with the bill after negotiations.

We reached out to the department and are waiting for a response.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com