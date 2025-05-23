Teen brothers run mobile ice cream business in Middle Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenage brothers are bringing sweet treats to Middle Tennessee with their mobile ice cream business, Cold Front Frozen Treat.
Parker Brew, 14, and his 18-year-old brother Patrick have been operating their ice cream business together for more than two years. "We've been doing this now for about two and a half years," said Patrick. "This is our second summer."
The young entrepreneurs can be spotted serving a variety of flavors.
Their last name—Brew—might suggest they're in the wrong business. "I've been told that a few times, actually," Patrick said.
The teens, known for their distinctive bow ties, aim for a classic look with their business. "We wanted to look more like early 1900s rather than just the modern look," Patrick said.
I caught up with the duo Thursday at Williamson Health's location in Spring Hill, where they were serving ice cream to celebrate the hard-working medical staff.
Parker is about to turn 15, while Patrick is 18 and plans to study engineering. Parker is good with numbers and may follow a similar path.
And yes, they do enjoy their own product when the workday is done. "Once the customers leave, you can dig in," Patrick said.
This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
