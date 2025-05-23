Watch Now
Teen brothers run mobile ice cream business in Middle Tennessee

Parker and Patrick Brew have been operating Cold Front Frozen Treat for over two years, serving up classic flavors with old-fashioned style.
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenage brothers are bringing sweet treats to Middle Tennessee with their mobile ice cream business, Cold Front Frozen Treat.

Parker Brew, 14, and his 18-year-old brother Patrick have been operating their ice cream business together for more than two years. "We've been doing this now for about two and a half years," said Patrick. "This is our second summer."

The young entrepreneurs can be spotted serving a variety of flavors.

Their last name—Brew—might suggest they're in the wrong business. "I've been told that a few times, actually," Patrick said.

The teens, known for their distinctive bow ties, aim for a classic look with their business. "We wanted to look more like early 1900s rather than just the modern look," Patrick said.

I caught up with the duo Thursday at Williamson Health's location in Spring Hill, where they were serving ice cream to celebrate the hard-working medical staff.

Parker is about to turn 15, while Patrick is 18 and plans to study engineering. Parker is good with numbers and may follow a similar path.

And yes, they do enjoy their own product when the workday is done. "Once the customers leave, you can dig in," Patrick said.

