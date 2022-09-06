Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Glencliff High School

A teen has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Glencliff High School Tuesday.

Metro Police say a student told a school resource officer that the 17-year-old student had been showing off a gun during lunch.

Official report that the 17-year-old brought a loaded nine-millimeter automatic pistol into the cafeteria of the school, where he showed it off to another student.

Officers were able to approach the student and locate the gun inside his waistband. He was taken into custody without incident.

The 17-year-old told police that a another student gave him the gun outside of the school and he needed it for protection.