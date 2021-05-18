Teen charged for bringing gun to Hunters Lane High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers charted a 16-year-old student with carrying a nine-millimeter handgun on campus at Hunters Lane High School Tuesday.

Police say staff alerted the School Resource Officers that the freshman had a gun magazine loaded with 14 nine-millimeter bullets. Officers then searched the student’s car and found a nine-millimeter handgun on the passenger side floorboard.

The teen admitted that the gun was his and said he bought the weapon in his neighborhood. The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun on school property.