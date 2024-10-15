Watch Now
News

Actions

Teen charged for threats against High Road School

Classroom
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Brittainy Newman/AP
FILE - View of an empty classroom on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Classroom
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old student has been charged with making a threat of mass violence against the school at High Road School of Nashville.

The teen sent out messages saying he was going to "shoot up the school." He was charged in Juvenile court.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community