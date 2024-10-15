Teen charged for threats against High Road School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old student has been charged with making a threat of mass violence against the school at High Road School of Nashville.

The teen sent out messages saying he was going to "shoot up the school." He was charged in Juvenile court.

