Teen Charged In Vehicle Theft, Chase; Victim Also Arrested
5:47 PM, Feb 17, 2018
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - A teen was arrested after reportedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase, but in the end, the victim of the vehicle theft was also taken into custody.
Police in Manchester said the incident involving a 15-year-old began Friday night in the 900 block of Interstate Drive.
A man, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Kurtis Brummett, of Manchester, informed officials the teen approached him with a pistol that had an extended clip.
The teen then allegedly forced Brummett from his Mercedes and left the scene in the vehicle.
He was spotted by a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol near Exit 97 on Interstate 24. A pursuit ensued, leading into Rutherford County.
Authorities said a spike strip was deployed, causing the vehicle to crash.
Inside the vehicle on the passenger floorboard, authorities confirmed they found the weapon described by Brummett.
The 15-year-old, from Nashville, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, vandalism, and evading arrest. He was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.
However, according to officials, more items were found in Brummett’s vehicle.
Several credit cards with different names were located, as well as credit card scanners and a book with personal information about multiple people.
Initially, Brummett told officials a friend gave those items to him. He then denied knowing anything about them.
Police said they also discovered methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and three needles in Brummett’s Mercedes.
Brummett was charged eight counts of identity theft/use of another’s information and schedule II drug violation. He was being held on a $302,500 and has been scheduled to appear in court in Coffee County on May 15.