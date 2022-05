NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have identified a suspect from Friday afternoon's fatal shooting in West Nashville.

15-year-old Lavell Newsome has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Dominique Pirtle.

Metro Nashville Police Department Lavell Newsome

Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene last night at the intersection of Elizabeth Jordan Street and Indiana Avenue in West Nashville.

Police believe that the shooting is tied to a previous argument between Newsome and Pirtle.