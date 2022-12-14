Teen charged with carjacking after removing 4-year-old child from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen has been arrested after a carjacking incident Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Police report that a 14-year-old has been charged in Juvenile Court after he removed a 4-year-old boy from a Chevrolet Cruz and drove off at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle had been left running and unattended outside a strip mall in the 800 block of Hamilton Crossing. The 4-year-old was left on the sidewalk, unharmed.

The mother of the child called the police after she saw what had occurred. Officials used a police helicopter to locate the car and followed it as the teen drove, relaying information to police on the ground.

Officers were successful in deploying spike strips in the 1100 block of Bell Road to stop the car. The teen then fled on foot and was taken into custody, later admitting to police that he took the car after removing the child.