Teen charged with carrying two loaded guns at East Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School resource officers arrested an 11th-grade student Thursday for bringing two loaded guns to East Magnet High School.

Police said the two loaded pistols were found as a result of a random search through the school. The guns were in the student's backpack. Additionally, one of the guns was stolen from Alabama.

The junior student wouldn't answer questions about the guns.

He's currently in juvenile detention.

This is the second in the calendar year a gun was taken on campus at the school. A gun was brought at the end of 2021 as well.