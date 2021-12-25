Teen charged with vehicular homicide in crash that kills his father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager faces charges in connection to a crash that killed his father Saturday morning.

Metro police say a 17-year-old was driving on the 1300 block of South Dickerson Pike when the car left the road and hit a utility pole.

His father, 52-year-old Francisco Camaja-Taperia, was in the back seat at the time not wearing a seatbelt and died after impacting the windshield.

Police on the scene say the teen smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier.

Both he and a front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts. Neither of them suffered any serious injuries.

He now faces charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and driving without a license.

The teen was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention.