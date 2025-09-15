Teen claims self-defense in deadly Hermitage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly domestic-related shooting in Hermitage where a 19-year-old said he acted in self-defense.

Police reported Jose Danilo Rodas, 36, was shot Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on Southwood Park Place. Detectives said Rodas’ stepson, Nathan Hensley, told them he arrived home to hear his mother screaming. He said he found Rodas choking her and fired a pistol when Rodas turned toward him.

Rodas’ wife told police she had been abused in the past. Detectives saw hand marks and bruising on her neck consistent with her account. She called 911 after the shooting.

Hensley and his mother have cooperated with investigators and were interviewed at police headquarters. Rodas was taken to Vanderbilt, where he died. No charges have been filed at this time.