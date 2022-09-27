Teen critically injured in Edgehill shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen is in stable condition after they were critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Edgehill community.

The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times on 14th Avenue South, says Metro police.

Investigators believe the teen may have been gambling before they were shot by the unidentified suspect.

The victim was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.