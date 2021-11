NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 14-year-old was shot and critically injured in Nashville on Sunday night.

Metro Police say the shooting took place around 6:07 in the evening at the 600 block of South 5th Street.

Officers on the scene tell us the teen was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with critical injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect has not been caught and police say he wore an all-black outfit and a ski mask.