Teen critically injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Metro Nashville police searched for a gunman wanted for critically injuring a teenager in a shooting early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 1:00p.m. Thursday, police said. However, investigators are still unsure where the shooting happened.

Officers were called to a home on Harding Place, just east of Trousdale Drive. Investigators said the 18-year-old male had walked to a family member's home after being shot in the torso and arm. Family called police for help.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Officers are still looking for a crime scene and a motive for the shooting.