Teen dies after being shot near Nolensville Pike over weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen has died after being shot early Sunday morning on Nolensville Pike. No arrests have been made.
It stemmed from a number of cars in a lot off Nolensville Pike doing donuts. That's when police said guns were fired just after 1 a.m. and 19-year-old Darwin Henriquez-Perdoma was shot in the head.
Police said someone dropped him off at a nearby hospital and left. Henriquez-Perdoma was then transferred to Skyline Medical Center where fought for his life for several days, before succumbing to his injuries.
The shooting happened in a parking lot at the intersection of Nolensville and Elysian Fields Road, just a few blocks from the Zoo.
