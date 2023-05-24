Teen dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash, driver sought by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Springfield Highway Friday night died Wednesday due to his injuries.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says 13-year-old Gabriel Barrera, Jr. was riding in a Toyota Highlander SUV with several other passengers when they were hit by a driver in a Nissan Murano sedan who ran a stop sign at the intersection of Springfield Highway and Baker Station Road around 10:30 p.m.

The Nissan was traveling on Baker Station Road and the Toyota was traveling south on Springfield Highway prior to the collision. Seven other passengers ranging in age from 9 to 41 were affected, along with the driver of the Toyota, 43-year-old Gabriel Barrera. Six of the passengers had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and 22-year-old Santos Sontay was transported to an unspecified hospital with serious injuries, according to Metro police.

The driver of the Nissan ran from the scene, says Metro police. Fatal crash investigators are working to positively identify the driver of the Nissan.

Anyone with information about this incident or the driver of the Nissan should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.