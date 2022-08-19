Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.

Emergency officials said the teen went under but never resurfaced near Central Pike and Lebanon Pike. He was originally with his family to go fishing.

The Stones River Greenway was blocked off to the public while the search happened.

NFD officials said the greenway would soon reopen.

