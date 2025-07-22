Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen driver arrested for vehicular assault after crash injures five passengers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 16-year-old driver has been arrested and charged in Juvenile Court after a serious crash on Briley Parkway that left two teenagers critically injured.

The teen was charged with three counts of vehicular assault and two counts of felony reckless endangerment following the Monday evening crash.

Investigators found evidence of impairment when the driver lost control at a curve while heading westbound on Briley Parkway at the Brick Church Pike exit ramp. The vehicle left the roadway, jumped over the opposite side exit ramp, struck an embankment, and flipped.

Five teenage passengers were in the GMC Yukon at the time of the crash. Two suffered critical injuries while three others had non-life-threatening injuries. All six teens, including the driver, were transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

A blood sample was collected from the driver at the hospital. The arrest came today after the teen was released from medical care.

