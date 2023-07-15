Teen facing vehicular homicide charge after crash on Tusculum Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen is facing a pending vehicular homicide charge following a crash on Thursday, July 13.

Misael Nunez, 16, will be arrested after he is released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Nunez was driving a 2000 Lincoln Town car east on Tusculum Road around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday before he reached the top of a hill and lost control.

The Lincoln jumped a curb, ran onto the sidewalk, and hit a utility pole. Police report that a backseat passenger, Batzeva Nunez, was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Batzeva Nunez died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt.

Misael Nunez and his 16-year-old brother are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police report that Misael Nunez was also charged last August in the fatal shooting a 13-year-old. Nunez told police that the teen was playing with a loaded pistol, he was convicted of negligent homicide this month.

He will be taken to juvenile detention when he is released from the hospital.