Teen killed in shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Spring Hill Saturday evening.

Spring Hill Police responded to a shooting at the Grand Reserve apartments at around 8:15. The teenager was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the shooter. Investigators said the suspect left in a blue sedan with damage to its right bumper.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com