Teen from Benton County found safe after going missing last week

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — 14-year-old Aaliyah Whitehead was found safe after going missing last week in Benton County.

An endangered child alert was issued for the teen on March 16 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office.

In the ongoing effort to find Aaliyah Whitehead, who disappeared from Benton County on March 13th, we're sharing this message from her mother, Alisha Laster, who -- like many -- desperately misses her.



If you have information about Aaliyah's whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Y5obnS5fV2 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2023

She was found not far from her home in a wooded area near Kentucky Lake. Crews continued to search non-stop, including overnight and officers located

Whitehead early this morning.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher says she was found cold and hungry but not injured. She was reunited briefly with her mother and then taken to the hospital for a physical examination.