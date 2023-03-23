Watch Now
News

Actions

Teen from Benton County found safe after going missing last week

Aaliyah Whitehead
TBI
Aaliyah Whitehead
Posted at 5:41 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 06:41:48-04

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — 14-year-old Aaliyah Whitehead was found safe after going missing last week in Benton County.

An endangered child alert was issued for the teen on March 16 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office.

She was found not far from her home in a wooded area near Kentucky Lake. Crews continued to search non-stop, including overnight and officers located
Whitehead early this morning.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher says she was found cold and hungry but not injured. She was reunited briefly with her mother and then taken to the hospital for a physical examination.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap