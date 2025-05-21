Watch Now
Teen injured in East Nashville shooting early Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen was injured in a shooting near 522 S 5th Street on Wednesday at around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and first responders believe they will survive.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

