Teen, Juvenile Arrested In Ezell Pike Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A tip to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of two teenagers after a shooting during an attempted robbery.

The crime happened just before 11 p.m. on December 19. Reports stated 28-year-old Guillerino Ruano was shot outside his auto repair business, Ruano Auto Repair on Ezell Pike.

On Wednesday, detectives identified the suspects as 19-year-old Arnold Marks II and a 15-year-old girl. They were both taken into custody late Wednesday night at the girl’s Hamilton Avenue home.

According to Ruano, he had been driving to the shop on the night of the crime when he saw a vehicle that started to follow him near the intersection of Harding Place and Antioch Pike.

When he parked at the shop and got out, a female, now alleged to have been the 15-year-old, yelled at him and told him to come over to them.

Ruano told police that when he did, the man, alleged to have been Marks, demanded Ruano’s belongings before shooting him in the back.

On Wednesday night, Marks and the 15-year-old refused to give statements to detectives.

Marks was charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held in lieu of a $52,000 bond.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old was charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery at juvenile detention.