Teen Killed, 2 Hurt In Fire Near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An 18-year-old has been killed and two other victims, including a child, were injured in a fire by Percy Priest Lake.

The fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Islandia Court East on Saturday afternoon.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Hoover, smoke was visible from the home, and the stairwell and an upstairs bedroom were on fire.

An 18-year-old female was killed in the fire. Her mother and a child were able to be rescued from the home and treated for injuries at the scene. They were also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a precaution.

The investigation remained ongoing.