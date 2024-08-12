Watch Now
News

Actions

Teen killed in overnight shooting at a Gallatin apartment complex

A teenager has been shot and killed at an apartment complex in Gallatin. According to police, the shooting took place at Residences at Gallatin Apartments on Albright Farms Dr.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A teenager has been shot and killed at an apartment complex in Gallatin.

According to police, the shooting took place at Residences at Gallatin Apartments on Albright Farms Dr.

Authorities are talking to another individual who may have been involved in the shooting, but there is no word of an arrest yet at this time.

Witnesses have reported what sounded like an exchange of gunfire.

The teen has not been identified, and we will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community