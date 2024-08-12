Teen killed in overnight shooting at a Gallatin apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A teenager has been shot and killed at an apartment complex in Gallatin.

According to police, the shooting took place at Residences at Gallatin Apartments on Albright Farms Dr.

Authorities are talking to another individual who may have been involved in the shooting, but there is no word of an arrest yet at this time.

Witnesses have reported what sounded like an exchange of gunfire.

The teen has not been identified, and we will update as details come in.

