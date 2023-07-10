Teen musician organizes benefit concert in support of The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than two dozen artists are coming together Monday night in honor of The Covenant School. Their goal is to raise awareness about gun violence and provide healing to those affected during the Covenant shooting.

The concert is happening at The Basement East in East Nashville at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Ticketscan either be bought online or at the door for $20.

The show was all organized by 16-year-old musician Grace Bowers. After the shooting, she started making calls to her Nashville connections and had an overwhelming response.

Bowers believes the show will be a celebration of love, life and music in support of this movement.

There are more than 24 other artists on the lineup, all there in support of the tragedy that happened at Covenant in March.

All proceeds are going to benefit two funds. Covenant Heals was created to directly help the Covenant community heal through the new school year.

The show will also benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit that offers preventative, emergency and recovery programs to the music community.