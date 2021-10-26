Teen rape suspect arrested after trying to escape police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager wanted for raping a child has been arrested after he tried to run away from detectives.

Trevaun Glenn, 19, was arrested Monday night by TITANS detectives after he tried to escape in a vehicle, but back it into the concrete pillars of an apartment complex.

Police say a 12-year-old victim came forward last week saying Glenn had raped her for almost a year and threatened the victim and their family with a gun.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Detectives say Glenn had cocaine and crack cocaine on him when he was arrested. Both drugs contained fentanyl.

A Glock 45 and AR-15 were also found in the car he used to try and escape police in.

Glenn is being held on a $140,000 bond.