Teen shooting suspect fires rounds at officer, surrenders after brief chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman at a Nashville park and then firing at a Metro Police officer who tried to stop him.

Metro Police responded to Cedar Hill Park shortly before 6 p.m. after an 18-year-old woman was shot in the thigh. The victim identified the shooter as Emmanuel Orr, who took off from the scene after the incident.

According to police, the victim and Orr had known each other for at least a week. They had gotten off a city bus together and were walking in the park when Orr allegedly shot the young woman.

Officer Jeff Lubey later spotted Orr near Dickerson Pike and ordered him to stop. Instead, Orr fired several shots at Lubey's police cruiser, striking the radiator.

Orr then dropped his gun and ran into Mallard's restaurant, where he locked himself in a restroom. Officers quickly followed him inside, and he eventually surrendered without further incident.

"We're very thankful he didn't fire into the windshield; he hit the radiator," said Don Aaron, MNPD Public Affairs Director. "This had a recipe for it to go very bad. Thankfully, everyone is going to go home tonight except the shooter. He's going to jail."

No officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Orr now faces several charges. The woman who was shot is expected to recover from her injuries.

