Teen Shot In Face In Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. - A teenager was shot in the face near a shopping center in Hermitage, Metro Nashville police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near the Northlake Village Shopping Center on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. The victim was in a car leaving the parking lot, when police said another vehicle pulled up to them and shot numerous rounds into their car.

Investigators said the 18-year-old victim was driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by his girlfriend. He suffered a gunshot wound to his face, and investigators said he was immediately taken into surgery and listed in critical condition.

The victim's girlfriend told officers the shooting happened near the Northlake Village Shopping Center, and investigators said they did locate shell casings in that area.

The victim's girlfriend described the suspect's vehicle as a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone who may have seen a similar vehicle in that area, and may have information for police can give Metro Nashville Police Department a call at 615-862-8600. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.