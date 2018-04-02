Teen Shot In Hermitage

Police Searching For Clues

4:00 AM, Apr 2, 2018
HERMITAGE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting in Hermitage early Monday.

Officers said a teenager showed up to the Summit Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was dropped off with two other people. The driver left the emergency room. One of the three people who was dropped of ran away. 

The victim was later transferred to Skyline Medical Center.

Police said they found blood and shell casings outside the Summit Court Apartments on Trenton Drive later Monday morning.  

 


Investigators said the teenager was stabilized at Skyline Medical Center and is expected to be okay. 

We'll keep updating this story as new information becomes available.

