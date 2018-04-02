Teen Shot In Hermitage
Police Searching For Clues
HERMITAGE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting in Hermitage early Monday.
Officers said a teenager showed up to the Summit Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was dropped off with two other people. The driver left the emergency room. One of the three people who was dropped of ran away.
The victim was later transferred to Skyline Medical Center.
Police said they found blood and shell casings outside the Summit Court Apartments on Trenton Drive later Monday morning.
Just as I was on air it appears Metro Police found a crime scene here on Trenton Dr. in Hermitage. Some teens showed up to Summit ER this morning, one with a gunshot wound to the leg. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/eVbautCAsg— Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) April 2, 2018
Investigators said the teenager was stabilized at Skyline Medical Center and is expected to be okay.
