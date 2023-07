NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in East Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dellway Villa Road at the Fallbrook Apartments.

A "male in his mid-teens" was killed in the shooting, according to Metro police, who say they are "working strong leads" in their search for the shooting suspect.

