Suspect arrested after teen found shot, killed outside Hickory Creek Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of shooting and killing a teen Thursday night at the Hickory Creek Apartments was arrested Friday.

O'Neil Boyd, 31, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of 18-year-old Demon Floyd, Jr., according to Metro police.

The shooting was reported at 6:43 p.m. in the 1100 block of Vultee Boulevard in Hermitage. Metro police say Boyd and Floyd were "conducting a marijuana transaction" in the parking lot of the apartments at the time of the shooting.

Detecitves with the Metro Police Department's Specialized Investigations Division followed Boyd to an apartment complex on Millwood Drive Friday prior to his arrest.

Boyd is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center.