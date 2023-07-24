Teen shot multiple times in Clarksville

A 15-year-old from Clarksville is in a Nashville hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Clarksville Police say they received a call around 5:00 AM about a possible shooting near Eagle Bluff Drive.

Officers found one 15-year-old male who had been shot several times. He was taken by life-flight to a hospital. His status is unknown at this time.

Around 5:18 AM, police say a 17-year-old walked into a Clarksville emergency room with one gunshot wound in the hand. They do not know at this time if these injuries are related.

No other information was released.

NewsChannel5 will continue to update this story as it develops.