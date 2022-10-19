Teen shot near Rutherford County School near Rockvale

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting near a school Wednesday.

Police report that a girl, 17, was shot near Rockvale Middle School.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency officials spoke to the teen and the alleged shooter near the school.

The teen was treated by paramedics at the scene and later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.

Officials are continuing to investigate as they interview the shooter and witnesses at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.