Teen Shot While Riding His Bike

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A teen was injured when he was shot while riding his bike in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Vanleer and Ford Street.
Officers found the teen boy laying on the ground off the side of the road of Vanleer Street. He was conscious and talking. He was taken by LIfeflight to a Nashville area hospital.
Police said a white vehicle was caught on video leaving the scene of the shooting. They believed the shooting was not random and the general public was not in danger.
Anyone with information was asked to call Detective B. Matos, 931-648-0656 ext 5156.