Teen sought for questioning in deadly East Nashville shooting

WTVF
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 21, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a 14-year-old who is wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting.

Officers said 25-year-old Leke Jenkins was shot and killed inside an apartment on Frith Drive on Sunday night. Police said 14-year-old Darrian Pirtle was reportedly present during the shooting and armed with a pistol.

Darrian Pirtle

The shooting happened inside Pirtle's sister's apartment, but he does not live there, police said.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

